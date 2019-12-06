Home

Whittaker Lucie Hood Passed away peacefully,
after a very short illness, on Wednesday 20th November,
aged 87 years, at
The Queen Alexandra Hospital.
The committal service will take place at The Oaks Havant Crematorium at 1.00pm on Friday 20th December with the memorial service at
Waterlooville Baptist Church at 2.00pm after the committal.
Family flowers only but donations in memory of Lucie may be made by cheque only payable to
The Rowans Hospice c/o
J Edwards Funeral Directors,
13 St Georges Walk, Waterlooville
PO7 7TU or online at www.rowanshospice.co.uk/donate
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 6, 2019
