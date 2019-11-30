|
|
|
LOWRY Linda Barbara Sadly passed away on
23rd November 2019, aged 75 years.
A service in celebration of Lyn's life will take place at Portchester Crematorium on Wednesday 11th December 2019
at 11:15am.
All who knew Lyn are very welcome
to attend. Flowers or donations to
'Macmillan Cancer Support' will be gratefully received on the day or send to: The Searson Family
Funeral Service
319 Copnor Road,
Portsmouth PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665795
www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 30, 2019