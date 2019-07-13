|
Jones Linda Victoria
'Lyn' Passed away peacefully at
home on 8th July, aged 62 years.
A service in celebration of Lyn's life
will be held on Wednesday 24th July, 3.30pm at Portchester Crematorium.
All who knew Lyn are very
welcome to attend.
Flowers welcome, although donations,
if preferred, are being gratefully received for the benefit of
'Cancer Research UK' c/o
The Searson Family Funeral Service,
319 Copnor Road, Portsmouth,
PO3 5EG. (023) 92 665 795
www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on July 13, 2019