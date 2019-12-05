|
Haines Linda Anne
'Lynne' Passed away peacefully in QA Hospital
on 25th November, aged 73 years.
Dear Lynne
Thank you for all the good times,
you will be sadly missed.
Love Graham xx
Mum/Nanna
A much loved Mum and Nanna.
God took you by the hand to take
you to the garden of rest,
because Mum He only takes the best.
A big hole has been left in our hearts that will never be filled.
All our love, Sharon & Liam xxx
A service in celebration of Lynne's life will be held on Tuesday 17th December, 1:45pm at Portchester Crematorium.
All who knew Lynne are very
welcome to attend.
Flowers welcome and can be sent to The Searson Family Funeral Service, 319 Copnor Road, Portsmouth,
PO3 5EG (023) 92 665 795 www.searsonsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 5, 2019