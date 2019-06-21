|
|
|
McCartney
Lilian (Lily)
Sadly passed away on the 7th June 2019 at the age of 92.
In loving memory of a beloved
sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt and
great-great aunt.
A wonderful woman who will be greatly missed by all.
Rest in peace.
Love from
June, Lee, Lu, John, Tina, Leanne, Matt, Victoria, Billy, Angel, Charlie, Henry, Tabby and Charlie.
Funeral to be held on the 5th July at 1.45pm at Portchester Crematorium. Wake to follow at The Seagull, Cornaway Ln, Portchester.
All welcome.
Published in Portsmouth News on June 21, 2019
