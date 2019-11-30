|
WATERS Leslie 'Les' My darling husband passed away
18th November at Hawthorn Court.
The funeral will be at Portchester Crematorium Monday 9th December at 12 noon. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Parkinson's UK can be sent c/o A H Freemantle Funeral Directors, 46 South Street, Titchfield, PO14 4DY
Les, you were the most loving, caring husband anyone could have wished for. You looked after Kay and myself,
and helped so many people with their problems. Rest in peace my darling.
I will always love you and never forget you, your loving wife Una. xxxx.
Dad, I held your hand until you
passed away and it broke my heart,
but I couldn't see you suffer any more. I'll love you forever and never forget you. You were the best Dad anyone could wish for. God bless Dad.
Your loving daughter Kay. XXXX
In memory of a very dear and special brother-in-law, and uncle to Robert, Angela, Kimberley, Samara and Mia.
I will never forget you Les.
You were one of the best.
Sleep well, you deserve it. Your loving sister-in-law Sheila and families. xxx
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 30, 2019