Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
16:00
The Oaks Crematorium
Bartons Road
Havant
Leslie Vernon Notice
Vernon Leslie Harry Passed away peacefully on
Saturday 26th January aged 72 years.
Much loved Husband Of Julia,
loving Father and Grandfather
to Ann and Louise.
He will be very sadly missed
by all of his family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at
The Oaks Crematorium, Bartons Road, Havant PO9 5NA on Wednesday
20th February 2019 at 4pm.

Flowers welcome, or if desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations
or payable by cheque to:
Kings College Hospital Charity
C/o The Co-operative Funeralcare,
131 Eastney Road, Eastney,
Hampshire PO4 8DZ
Telephone: 02392873218
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 14, 2019
