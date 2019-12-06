|
|
|
TUNNICLIFF Leslie George Passed away, aged 89, on
21st November 2019.
Much loved, he will be sadly
missed by his family and friends.
The funeral will be at
The Oaks Crematorium, Havant on Tuesday 10th December at 4.00pm.
No flowers please but we would welcome donations in support of SSAFA which can be made at:
www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations
or payable by cheque to:
c/o Co-operative Funeralcare Emsworth
31, North Street
Emsworth
PO10 7DA
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 6, 2019