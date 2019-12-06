Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Tunnicliff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Tunnicliff

Notice Condolences

Leslie Tunnicliff Notice
TUNNICLIFF Leslie George Passed away, aged 89, on
21st November 2019.
Much loved, he will be sadly
missed by his family and friends.
The funeral will be at
The Oaks Crematorium, Havant on Tuesday 10th December at 4.00pm.
No flowers please but we would welcome donations in support of SSAFA which can be made at:
www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations
or payable by cheque to:
c/o Co-operative Funeralcare Emsworth
31, North Street
Emsworth
PO10 7DA
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -