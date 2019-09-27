Home

The Co-Operative Funeralcare Portsmouth
157 Fratton Road
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 5ER
02392 863031
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
15:15
Oaks Crematorium
Bartons Road
Havant
Leslie Trollope

Leslie Trollope Notice
TROLLOPE Leslie Thomas Passed away peacefully, after a long illness, on Tuesday 10th September 2019. Loving husband of Deborah, loving father of Nick, Melvin and the
late Andrew and grandfather of six.
Will be sadly missed by family and friends. Funeral to take place on Monday 7th October at The Oaks Crematorium, Bartons Road,
Havant at 3.15pm. In lieu of
flowers, donations if desired to
The British Heart Foundation via
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
Fratton Road, Portsmouth PO1 5ER.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 27, 2019
