|
|
|
BALDWIN Leslie William
'Les' Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Sunday 29th September 2019,
aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of Stephanie, much loved dad of Sallie, Chris and Louise, father in law to Richard, Martin and Jenny, a proud grandpa to Tom, Billy, Jack, Amelia, Mia, Freddie and Leon, great grandpa to Ellie, a dear brother to Olive and the late Percy, Iris and Mavis.
Les will be missed by all his
family and friends.
A service will be held at
Markeaton Crematorium (Main Chapel) on Tuesday 15th October
at 11:20am.
Floral tributes for Les are welcome, however, if preferred, donations may be given to Dementia UK and
Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
4a Park Farm, Birchover Way,
Allestree, Derby DE22 2QN.
01332 550033
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 4, 2019