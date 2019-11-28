|
|
|
MITCHELL Leonard Wright In loving memory of our wonderful father who died 50 years ago, aged 66 in charge of HM Dockyard Boiler Maker Department during the war years.
Up until his death, we as a family were so proud of him.
Also loving memories of our dearest mother, his wife, Elsie Alexandra, dearest mother we could have ever wish for.
Loving father and mother, God Bless.
I would also send my loving memories of my brothers and sisters who made up our loving family.
My brother Leonard and Harry,
my sisters Grace, Margaret and baby of our family Cynthia, who was the only baby I know who had seven nurses to look after her.
May you all rest in peace. God Bless.
I can only remember peace and happiness in our family home when Dad, Mum and family where all at home during the war years and never any fear.
God Bless you all.
May you all rest in peace forever.
Loving son and brother Bud and Family
xxxxx
May I take this opportunity to wish all living relatives of our family a Happy Christmas and a Prosperous New Year.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 28, 2019