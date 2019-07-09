Home

Solent Funeral Services (Lee-On-The-Solent)
82-84 High Street
Lee-on-the-solent, Hampshire PO13 9DA
023 9271 7039
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
13:00
St. Faith's Church
Lee on the Solent
Leonard Gardner Notice
Gardner Leonard Thomas Left us peacefully but unexpectedly
at the great age of 95.
He still played golf regularly
and attended Tai Chi.
Sailed and skied until his mid-eighties.
A great man, missed by many.
Fiona, his wife for 66 years
sadly died in January.
The funeral service will take
place on Tuesday 16th July at
St. Faith's Church, Lee on the Solent,
at 1p.m. Family flowers only please,
but donations, if wished, to
Solent Funeral Services, 02392 717039 in his named charity.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 9, 2019
