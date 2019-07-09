|
|
|
Gardner Leonard Thomas Left us peacefully but unexpectedly
at the great age of 95.
He still played golf regularly
and attended Tai Chi.
Sailed and skied until his mid-eighties.
A great man, missed by many.
Fiona, his wife for 66 years
sadly died in January.
The funeral service will take
place on Tuesday 16th July at
St. Faith's Church, Lee on the Solent,
at 1p.m. Family flowers only please,
but donations, if wished, to
Solent Funeral Services, 02392 717039 in his named charity.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 9, 2019