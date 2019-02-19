Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
12:15
The Oaks Crematorium
Havant
Overy Lee Passed away peacefully at home
on 10th February aged 57 years.

Will be sadly missed by his wife Christine, mum Audrey and
brother Glen.

Rest in peace Dad, love your sons
Alex and Ben and their partners
Katie and Hayley.
Bye bye Grandpa, we will miss our tickles,
Love Isabelle and Daisy.

A service in celebration of Lee's life will be held on Tuesday 5th March, 12.15pm at The Oaks Crematorium, Havant.
All who knew Lee are very welcome
to attend.
Family flowers only although
donations are being gratefully
received for 'RSPB', and can be sent to
The Searson Family Funeral Service
319 Copnor Road, Portsmouth PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665 795 www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 19, 2019
