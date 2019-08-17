|
VINCENT Rev Langford Died on 9th August 2019, aged 83.
Requiem Mass to be held at Portsmouth Roman Catholic Cathedral, PO1 3HQ on Thursday 29th August 2019 at 12.15pm. No flowers but, if desired, donations to 'Fareham Refugee Matters', a project - aiming to welcome a refugee family to Fareham under the government Community Sponsorship scheme. Cheques payable to
'PRCDTR DIOCESAN CARITAS' may be sent to M Coghlan Funeral Directors, Westbury Rd, Fareham, PO16 7XU. www.coghlan.net
Tel: 01329 282711 or online at https://deaconlangford
.muchloved.com
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 17, 2019