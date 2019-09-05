|
|
|
Dr. Stevenson Kirsteen Passed away in St Wilfrids Hospice
on 24th August 2019, aged 61.
A much-loved sister, aunt, friend and colleague, will be so sadly missed. Following a private family only burial,
a service to celebrate Kirsteen's life will take place on Monday 16th September at St Thomas a Becket church, Warblington, at midday.
Family flowers only please, however, donations in lieu payable to the Shelter may be sent c/o Moores Traditional Funeral Directors, 302-304 Main Road, Southbourne, PO10 8JL
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 5, 2019