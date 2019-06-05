Taylor Kenneth Frederick Born in 1932, he died 28th May 2019, peacefully with his family who tended him with loving care while prayers came from far and wide.



Ken enjoyed 7 years in the

Merchant Navy and then worked

in Portsmouth Passenger Transport until his retirement.



He is remembered by many, particularly from his time as Superintendent at the Hard Interchange.



After 63 years of contented marriage,

his memory is cherished by his wife,

his five children and their families, steadfast in their love and respect

for him.



Loving, generous, loyal and

single minded, he was always

willing to help others.



The family will be celebrating

Kenneth's life at his funeral and

wake on Tuesday 11th June.



As Ken would say,

he has gone to see big G. Published in Portsmouth News on June 5, 2019 Read More