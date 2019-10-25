|
|
|
Stevens Kenneth
'Ken' Passed away at
QA Hospital, Portsmouth on
13th October 2019, aged 72 years.
A service in celebration of Ken's life will be held on Friday 1st November 2019, 12:15pm at The Oaks Crematorium, Havant. All who knew Ken are
very welcome to attend.
No flowers please, although donations to the benefit of Myeloma UK are
being gratefully received. No black to be worn, smart casual dress please.
Forward all enquiries to
The Searson Family Funeral Service,
25-29 Park Parade, Havant, PO9 5AA
(023) 92 4177190 www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 25, 2019