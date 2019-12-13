Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Howell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Howell

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Howell Notice
HOWELL Kenneth Edward My late wife, Marilyn, and I became very good friends with both Ken and Deirdre almost forty years ago.
Ken was always happy go lucky
and excellent company.
We enjoyed many happy hours together either in this country or abroad and fondly remembered their one star hotel caravan in Dorset.
It was an honour to act as best man at their wedding in Antigua in 2000.
The only downside to Ken was that he was always blowing his own trumpet.
Ha ha. Missing him already - John
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -