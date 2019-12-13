|
HOWELL Kenneth Edward My late wife, Marilyn, and I became very good friends with both Ken and Deirdre almost forty years ago.
Ken was always happy go lucky
and excellent company.
We enjoyed many happy hours together either in this country or abroad and fondly remembered their one star hotel caravan in Dorset.
It was an honour to act as best man at their wedding in Antigua in 2000.
The only downside to Ken was that he was always blowing his own trumpet.
Ha ha. Missing him already - John
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 13, 2019