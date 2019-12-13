|
|
|
HOWELL Kenneth Edward Passed away in Queen Alexandra Hospital on 26th November 2019,
aged 90 years.
Funeral Service is to take place on Friday 20th December 2019, at
St. Faith's Church, Lee-on-the-Solent at 10.30am, followed by an interment at Crofton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be made to 'Music for All' via the Funeral Director. All enquiries to Solent Funeral Services, 82-84 High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, Hampshire, PO13 9DA.
Tel: (02392) 717039.
My wonderful hubby Kenneth/Chubbs
20 years so happily married together, so proud to be your wife
Your empty chair and blanket without you fill my eyes with tears
All I have is memories of us together,
I will keep for the rest of my years.
A talented trumpet musician, your band to carry on your legacy
Newly named THE KEN HOWELL BIG BAND, what an honour
for you and myself
My most caring loving husband
you could ever wish for.
Your broken-hearted Wife Ethness/Deirdre xxxxxx
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 13, 2019