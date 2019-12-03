|
|
|
HOPE Kenneth Allen Passed away peacefully on
16th November 2019, aged 88 with his wife Ivy by his side holding his hand.
Much loved husband and father to Mark. He will be sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
The Oaks Crematorium,
Havant Crematorium on
Tuesday 10th December at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only. If desired, donations for the Alzheimer's Society can be made by cheque, www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations and sent c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
224 Dunsbury way, Leigh Park,
PO9 5BQ. Tel 02392 484499.
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 3, 2019