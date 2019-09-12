|
|
|
Green Kenneth 1926 - 2019
Passed away peacefully on
Friday 30th August 2019,
aged 93 years. Ken,
a much loved father, grandfather
and great grandfather.
His funeral will take place on
Thursday 19th September 2019 at 1.45pm at Portchester Crematorium.
Family flowers only please with donations if desired to The Elizabeth Foundation. or go online muchedloved.com
The Family welcomes you to join with us afterwards at The Carlton Club Portsdown Avenue Drayton PO61EJ.
The family would like to extend our sincerest thanks to all the staff at Kinross Care home for the love and care shown to Dad in his latter years while residing at the home.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 12, 2019