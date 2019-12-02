|
|
|
Cott Kenneth Kenny, passed away
suddenly at his home
on 15th November 2019.
He was a much loved father, son, brother and friend who will be forever missed and always in our hearts.
All our love. Luke, Sam, Kath
& the family xx
Funeral to be held at Portchester Crematorium on 11th December, 1pm. The family kindly request those attending include some blue as part
of their outfit. Family flowers only
but welcome those wishing to make
a contribution to make a donation in Kenny's memory to Diabetes UK
or RNLI
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 2, 2019