A H Freemantle Ltd (Titchfield)
46 South Street
Fareham, Hampshire PO14 4DY
01329 842115
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00
St Peters Church
Titchfield
Kenneth Bailey Notice
Bailey Kenneth (Ken) Died peacefully at QA Hospital
on 5th December 2019, aged 95 years.
Loving Dad to Jenny, Daphne and Diane, grandad to Victoria, Mathew, Tom
and George, great grandad to
Jasmine, Evie, Harrison and Betty.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service at
St Peters Church Titchfield at 11am,
Friday 20th December.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
League of Friends QA Hospital,
c/o A H Freemantle Funeral Directors, 46 South Street, PO14 4DY
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 11, 2019
