|
|
|
BROWN Ken
(Kenneth David) Aged 82.
passed away peacefully
at his home in Old Portsmouth
on 1st November 2019.
He will be sadly missed by his
devoted wife Joyce and son Kevin.
On Thursday morning, 21st November, he will have his family present for a Private Burial in Milton Cemetery.
A Service of Remembrance will follow at 11.15 a.m in the Christadelphian Hall in Devonshire Avenue, PO4 9EA.
All friends and colleagues welcome.
Family flowers only but, if desired, donations may be sent payable to Macmillan Cancer Support,
c/o Barrells, (Funeral Directors) Fratton Road, PO1 5PA
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 8, 2019