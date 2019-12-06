Home

Keith Smith

Notice Condolences

Keith Smith Notice
Smith Keith Passed away at Queen Alexandra Hospital on 18th November,
aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of Lynn,
beloved father, grandfather
and great grandfather.
Sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at Portchester Crematorium on
Friday 13th December at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please but donations welcome, by cheque
payable to The Royal British Legion
c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
11 Rowner Road, Rowner, Gosport, PO13 9UB (023) 92 502281.
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 6, 2019
