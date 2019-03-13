Home

LANG Keith William - "Bill" Passed away peacefully on
Friday 8th March 2019 aged 93 years.
Much loved Husband of the late Joan and dearly loved Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
Keith's funeral will take place on Monday 25th March in the South Chapel at Portchester Crematorium
at 1.45pm. Flowers welcome. Alternatively, any donations in favour of
The Alzheimer's Society can be made online at www.keith-lang.
muchloved.com or cheques can be sent care of A.H. Freemantle
Funeral Directors, 46 South Street, Titchfield, PO14 4DY.
Keith's family would like to thank all the staff from Northcott House in Gosport, from The Alzheimer's Society and from Ward G1 at the Queen Alexandra Hospital for the outstanding care they provided for Keith towards the end of his life.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 13, 2019
