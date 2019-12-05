Home

Keith Hamilton Notice
HAMILTON Keith Retired Mechanical Fitter,
Portsmouth Dockyard 1952-1992.
Passed away peacefully on the
26th November 2019, aged 82 years.
Will be very sadly missed by his Son Paul, Daughter-in-Law Jo and Grandsons Brad and Zak.
Funeral service on
Thursday 19th December at Portchester Crematorium,
North Chapel, at 12.15pm.
Donations to Parkinson's UK and send c/o Churcher and Tribbeck Funeral Directors, 16 Stubbington Green, Stubbington, Fareham, Hampshire, PO14 2JG. Telephone 01329 664444.
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 5, 2019
