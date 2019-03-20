Home

Garner Keith Sadly my beloved husband who was my life and rock, passed away at home on Thursday 14th March.
There are many memories to treasure,
But his lovely smile and sense of humour was something very special.
Making him the wonderful man
that he was.
Now at peace with our son Paul whom he missed so much.
Goodnight God Bless Darling,
Love you always
Peg
xxx

Service at Portchester Crematorium Tuesday 26th March 1.45 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Wessex Kidney Research Dept c/o Lee Fletcher,
95 The High Street, Cosham, Hampshire PO6 3AZ.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 20, 2019
