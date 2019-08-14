|
|
|
BUTLER Keith
Former Deputy Headmaster
of Bridgemary School.
Passed away on 4th August 2019
after a short illness at
Queen Alexandra Hospital, Portsmouth.
Keith will be sorely missed
by his Wife, Children, Grandchildren
and many friends.
The funeral service will
take place at
Portchester Crematorium,
South Chapel on
Wednesday 21st August at
12.00 noon.
Family flowers only,
however, donations in Keith's memory
to benefit either Save the Children
or Crisis may be sent
c/o Solent Funeral Services
82-84 High Street
Lee on the Solent
PO13 9DA
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 14, 2019