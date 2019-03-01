|
Champion Katie Passed away suddenly at her home
on Wednesday 20th February 2019,
aged 32 years.
Katie was a courageous, free-spirited woman, who loved life, her family,
was never fearful of change,
and cherished her beloved daughter Jinni, her nieces and her nephews.
Now when we think of Kate,
we look to the sky and see the brightest new star shining, smiling back,
remembering that fun loving red head we love and miss so much.
Nun-night, God bless Katie, all our love from your family.
The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Friday 15th March at 12.00 noon.
Flowers welcome.
Enquiries to Churcher & Tribbeck Funeral Directors, 3 Stoke Road, Gosport, PO12 1LT Tel: 023 9258 0755
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 1, 2019
