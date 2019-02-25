|
|
|
PENGELLEY Kathleen In loving memory of our dearly loved Mother
and Grandmother,
so suddenly taken from us
on 12th February, aged 81.
Always loved, will never be forgotten, will always be in our hearts.
You gave us many gifts in life, great and small but most of all you gave us love.
Take care of our Dad, God bless,
your loving family Sheila and Ron, Graham & Anita, Fiona, Nick and James and Chris, Victoria, James and Belle xxx
Funeral service to take place
on Friday 8th March at the
All Saints Church, Catherington at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to 'Rowans Hospice' C/o Moore's Traditional Funeral Directors,
5 Hambledon Parade,
Waterlooville PO7 6XE
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 25, 2019
