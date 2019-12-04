Home

M Coghlan Ltd (Fareham)
Westbury Road
Fareham, Hampshire PO16 7XU
01329 282711
Kathleen Nash

Kathleen Nash Notice
NASH Kathleen Passed away peacefully
on Saturday the 28th of November 2019, aged 86. Beloved mother of Kevin, Carol, Stephen, Robert, Michael, Sharon, Wendy, Christopher and Andrew.
The funeral will be held at Portchester Crematorium on Monday 16th December at 1.45pm. Donations in Kathleen's memory to Salvation Army may be made online at www.kathleen-nash.muchloved.com or sent to
M Coghlan Funeral Directors, Westbury Rd, Fareham, PO16 7XU.
Tel: 01329 282711
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 4, 2019
