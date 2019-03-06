|
Lethbridge Kate Mum, thank you for always being there for me, thank you to you and Dad for everything x
I know you are with Dad now,
love you both. I know you both will always be with us and I promise to
look after Kelly & Christian.
Love you Mum, Anthony xxx
Nana
Love you more than anything and Mummy and Daddy too.
Love Christian xxxxx
Mother-in-law
Truly blessed to call you my
Mother-in-law. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything that you did for us. I promise that Christian will always remember you both.
Give Tony a big hug from us all.
Love always, Kelly xxx
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 6, 2019
