Kathleen Batchelor

Kathleen Batchelor Notice
Batchelor Kathleen Sadly passed away on
29th October, aged 83 years.
Farewell service to be held at
Kingston Cemetery Chapel, followed by committal at Milton Cemetery on Tuesday 12th November at 11am.
A loving Mum, Nan and Grandma
who will be missed by all.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired payable to Cancer Research
in Kathleen's memory would be greatly received c/o Drayton Funeralcare,
252 Havant Rd, Drayton, PO6 1PA, Telephone- 02392 221299
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 5, 2019
