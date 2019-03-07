Home

The Co-Operative Funeralcare Portsmouth
157 Fratton Road
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 5ER
02392 863031
Kate Knight

Kate Knight Notice
KNIGHT Kate (Kit) Passed away peacefully on 19th February 2019 aged 98.
Loved by so many she will be sadly missed by daughter Stella and son-in-law Brian, son Bill and
daughter-in-law Moira, grandchildren, great grandchildren and
great great grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 25th March 2019 at
the Oaks Havant at 10.00am.
Flowers to Co-Operative Funeralcare 157 Fratton Road.
Donations to Elizabeth Foundation Queen Alexandra Hospital.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 7, 2019
