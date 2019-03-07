|
|
|
KNIGHT Kate (Kit) Passed away peacefully on 19th February 2019 aged 98.
Loved by so many she will be sadly missed by daughter Stella and son-in-law Brian, son Bill and
daughter-in-law Moira, grandchildren, great grandchildren and
great great grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 25th March 2019 at
the Oaks Havant at 10.00am.
Flowers to Co-Operative Funeralcare 157 Fratton Road.
Donations to Elizabeth Foundation Queen Alexandra Hospital.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 7, 2019
