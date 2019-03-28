Home

June Hanan Notice
Hanan June Margaret Passed away on 22nd March 2019, aged 90 years.
Funeral Service to be held on
Monday 1st April 2019, in St James' Church, Emsworth, at 10.15am, to be followed by Service of Committal at Chichester Crematorium, Westhampnett Road, Chichester,
at 11.45am. Reception at Emsworth Community Centre with refreshments from 11:30am -1:30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made by cheque payable to St James' Church
or Greenpeace, and can be sent C/O
W. Wraight & Son .The Square, Emsworth, Hampshire, PO10 7EG. Tel.No. 01243 372255.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 28, 2019
