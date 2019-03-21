|
Carr June Evelyn
(nee Cammell) Passed away peacefully at the age of 88 years on
22nd February.
Loving Wife to Les, Mother, Nan, Nanna and Great Grandmother.
She is greatly missed by her children Michael, Linda, Stephen and her extended family and friends.
June will be known to many people across Portsmouth and Havant having worked at The British Home Stores of Portsmouth and Mcilroys of Havant for many years.
She was a lady of resilience and strength with a lovely smile.
Funeral Service to be held at Portchester Crematorium, North Chapel, Friday 29th March at 12:45.
Flowers are welcome or Donations
to Cancer Research UK or
The Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 21, 2019
