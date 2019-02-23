|
|
|
McKenna
Julie Anne
née Baldacchino 28/10/1955 - 12/02/2019
It is with heavy, broken hearts that our family have to announce that our precious Julie is no longer with us.
She left us wrapped in a blanket of love.
She was our rock.
A loving wife, mother, daughter, sister. auntie and the most loving nanny.
Our very own Mary Poppins and always wearing her beautiful lipstick.
Julie, we will miss you every single moment and will live out the rest of our stories with you in our hearts.
All your loving family xx
Long live the Chief
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 23, 2019
