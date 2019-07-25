|
WRIGHT Julian Son of Paula and Ian Wright.
Husband of Laura Wright.
Passed away peacefully
on 12th July aged 52.
He will be very sadly missed by
all his family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at
The Oaks Crematorium on
Thursday 1st August at 10.45am followed by gathering of family
and friends at Fratton Park.
Family flowers only. If desired, donations can be made at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SomeoneSpecial/JulianWright2
for the Society of St James.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 25, 2019