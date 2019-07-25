Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Julian Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julian Wright

Notice Condolences

Julian Wright Notice
WRIGHT Julian Son of Paula and Ian Wright.
Husband of Laura Wright.

Passed away peacefully
on 12th July aged 52.

He will be very sadly missed by
all his family and many friends.

Funeral service to take place at
The Oaks Crematorium on
Thursday 1st August at 10.45am followed by gathering of family
and friends at Fratton Park.

Family flowers only. If desired, donations can be made at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SomeoneSpecial/JulianWright2
for the Society of St James.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.