Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carrells Funeral Service
4 Town Hall Road
Havant, Hampshire PO9 1AN
023 9298 7893
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
13:30
St Faiths Church
Havant
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Glenister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Glenister

Notice Condolences

Judith Glenister Notice
GLENISTER Judith Lucy Passed away peacefully at
Crossway House Care Home on
21st February 2019 aged 93 years. Judith will be greatly missed by all of her many friends.

Funeral service will be held on
Tuesday 2nd April 2019 at 1.30pm in
St Faiths Church, Havant
followed by the Committal at
The Oaks Crematorium, Havant.

Donations in lieu of flowers,
can be made by cheque, payable to Guide Dogs and sent C/o
Carrells Funeral Service, 4 Town Hall Road, Havant, Hampshire, PO9 1AN
Tel: 023 9248 6183
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.