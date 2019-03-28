|
|
|
GLENISTER Judith Lucy Passed away peacefully at
Crossway House Care Home on
21st February 2019 aged 93 years. Judith will be greatly missed by all of her many friends.
Funeral service will be held on
Tuesday 2nd April 2019 at 1.30pm in
St Faiths Church, Havant
followed by the Committal at
The Oaks Crematorium, Havant.
Donations in lieu of flowers,
can be made by cheque, payable to Guide Dogs and sent C/o
Carrells Funeral Service, 4 Town Hall Road, Havant, Hampshire, PO9 1AN
Tel: 023 9248 6183
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 28, 2019
