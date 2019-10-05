|
|
|
Smith Joyce Stella Passed away peacefully in
Harry Sotnick House on
29th September aged 90 years.
Joyce will be sadly missed by her husband Sidney and all her family.
A service in celebration of Joyce's life will be held on Tuesday 15th October, 10.45am at Portchester Crematorium.
Family flowers only although donations are being gratefully received for the benefit of 'Great Ormond Street'
c/o The Searson Family
Funeral Service
319 Copnor Road,
Portsmouth PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665 795
www.searsonsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 5, 2019