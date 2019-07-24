Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
13:00
St Mary's Church
Alverstoke
Joyce Smith Notice
SMITH Joyce Edith
(Neé Pointer) The family are saddened to announce the passing of their Mum, Nan and Great Nan on July 10th 2019, aged 89.

The last of the Pointer siblings,
the end of an era.
Sleep tight… we all love and miss you.
Love Karen, Kirstie, Kimberly,
Daniel, Lewis, Luke, Faye, Naomi,
Maya, Harrison, Olivia, Leighton,
Oliver and Primrose.
xxxxxxx

Funeral service to be held on
Tuesday July 30th at St Mary's Church, Alverstoke at 1.00 pm followed by burial at Ann's Hill Cemetery.
Flowers welcome or donations to 'Guide Dogs ' c/o Churcher & Tribbeck, 3 Stoke Road, Gosport, Hants, PO12 1LT.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 24, 2019
