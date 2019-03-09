|
|
|
REDDING Joyce Aged 83 years, passed away peacefully in hospital on
28th February 2019 after a short illness. The much loved wife of the late Mick and beloved step mum of Andy. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral Mass in celebration of Joy's life will take place on Friday 15th March at St. Margaret Mary's RC Church,
Park Gate at 1pm. Followed by a committal service at
The Oaks Havant Crematorium.
Donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK and can be sent to Eastleigh's Independent Funeral Directors, 14 Bishopstoke Road, Eastleigh, SO50 6AE.
Tel: 02380 612444
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More