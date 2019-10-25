Home

Services
Grady's Family Funeral Directors (Hayling Island)
23 Mengham Road
Hayling Island, Hampshire PO11 9BG
023 9246 3828
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
14:00
St Mary's Church
Church Road
Hayling Island
Joyce Dixon Notice
Dixon Joyce Violet Louise Passed away on 19th, October 2019.
Sadly missed by her children
Paul, Denise and Therese, all the
family including her 3 Grandchildren
and 5 Great Grandchildren.
The Funeral Service is to take place on
Wednesday 13th, November at
St Mary's Church, Church Road,
Hayling Island at 2pm with Burial
in the adjoining Churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired to Meniere's Society c/o
Grady's Family Funeral Directors
23, Mengham Road, Hayling Island,
Hants PO11 9BG.

Will be sadly missed.
Your loving son Paul.

Mum, you are now resting
peacefully after a long hard
struggle to live forever.
Now safe in Dad's arms.
You will be loved and
remembered every day.
Thank you for being a lovely mum.
Sadly missed by Denise, Ken and family.

After a brave fight,
our dear mum passed away, aged 94.
Our lives will never be
the same without you.
From Therese, Nick and Sebastian.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 25, 2019
