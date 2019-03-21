|
CATCHPOLE Joyce Minnie Passed away peacefully in
Langdale Nursing Home, on
Saturday 9th March aged 86 years.
Joyce will be very sadly
missed by her loving family.
The funeral service will be held on Monday 1 st April in Portchester Crematorium at 1:45pm.
All flowers welcome. Donations if desired can be made payable by cheque to Alzheimer's Society or Multiple Sclerosis Society and sent to C/o A G Stapleford & Sons,
10 West Street, Portchester, Fareham, Hampshire PO16 9UZ.
Tel: 02392 000692
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 21, 2019
