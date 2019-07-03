|
|
|
ATKINS Joyce Doreen Passed away peacefully on
Thursday 27th June, aged 89.
Mum was a very special person and certainly one of a kind.
She will be very sadly missed by her daughters Lorraine, Joanne, Suzanne, Michelle and their spouses and all of her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium South Chapel on Friday 12th July at 15.30.
Flowers welcome or, if desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk
or payable by cheque to:
Portsmouth Hospitals Charity
C/o Copnor Funeralcare,
65 Tangier Road, Copnor, PO3 6JH
Telephone: 02392698362
Published in Portsmouth News on July 3, 2019