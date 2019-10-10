|
|
|
EDWARDS Josephine
(Josie) Passed away peacefully on
2nd October 2019 at Silverleigh Care Home,
Axminster aged 93 years.
Very much loved wife to the late Eddie, loving mother to Gloria and Ian, mother-in-law to Paul and Gilly, and Nana to Christopher and Ana. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service to be held at
The United Church, Dorchester on Friday, 18th October at 12 noon.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for
Alzheimer's Society and Silverleigh Care Home may be sent
c/o Grassby Funeral Service,
8 Princes Street, Dorchester, DT1 1TW
Tel: 01305 262338, or made online at www.grassby-funeral.co.uk.
Please make cheques payable to "Funeral Donations Account".
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 10, 2019