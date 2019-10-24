Home

The Co-Operative Funeralcare Gosport
147 Stoke Road
Gosport, Hampshire PO12 1SE
02392 581032
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:15
Portchester Crematorium
Dale (née Pinches)
Josephine May Sadly passed away at
Southampton Hospital
on 10th October, aged 77 years.
A much loved Mother to David and Pauline, and cherished Nan to
Claire, Amy, Lauren and Jamie,
Sister to Michael, Aunt to Anne,
Paul, Michelle and Nadine.
Josie will be sadly missed
by her family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Thursday 7th November at 10.15am.
All are welcome.
Flowers welcome or donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations or cheques
made payable to RSPCA Solent Branch c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
147 Stoke Road, Gosport, PO12 1SE.
(023) 9258 1032
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 24, 2019
