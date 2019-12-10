|
|
|
Randall Joseph Rotherey
'Frank' Ex Royal Navy and Royal Mail,
passed away peacefully at home on 27th November 2019, aged 81 years.
Now at rest reunited with mum,
sadly missed by Gary, Lee,
Louise, grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
Funeral service at
Milton Cemetery Chapel on
Thursday 19th December at
10.00am followed by the interment
at Milton Cemetery. Flowers welcome, donations if desired can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to Cancer Research UK c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
65 Tangier Road, Baffins,
PO3 6JH, tel 02392 698362.
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 10, 2019