Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
14:00
Kingston Cemetery Chapel
Gutteridge Joseph John
"Joe" Passed away peacefully
at home with his family.
He will be sadly missed by his wife
Jean, Sons, Joseph, Matthew
and grandson Derry.

Farewell service to be held at 2pm,
on Monday 17th June in
Kingston Cemetery Chapel,
flowers are welcome and
can be sent c/o Drayton Funeralcare
252 Havant Rd, Drayton,
PO6 1PA Tel: 02392 221299

Joseph John Gutteridge
My dear Joe,
my love and best friend,
how I will miss you.
Sleep in peace, love always, Jean XXX

Joseph John Gutteridge
For five long years
You endeavoured with life's last rays,
Not shedding a tear, nor showing fear
I wait for the day that
we can be reunited.
Requiescat in Pace Love Matt XXX

Joseph John Gutteridge
Trooper Gutteridge,
Finally dismissed.
All our love forever and always,
Joseph, Shelly And Darcy XXX

Joseph John Gutteridge
Grandad,
"Best buddy in all the world"
Love Derry XXX
Published in Portsmouth News on June 10, 2019
